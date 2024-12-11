‘Pokemon’ Teams With the Animation Studio Behind ‘Wallace and Gromit’ in a Dream Collaboration I Can’t Wait For

“Why is Waypoint covering this?” Shut up, that’s why. So, the mother of all collaborations fell into our laps today (December 11). Aardman Animations, the British animation studio responsible for the likes of Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run, is teaming up with another giant. The headline gives up the game, but I don’t care! Pokemon. My inner child is currently doing backflips!

Announced on Aardman’s official website, details about the specifics of the project are heavily under wraps. “The Pokemon Company International and Aardman have announced a special project coming to audiences in 2027. The collaboration will see Aardman bringing its unique style of storytelling to the Pokemon universe in brand-new adventures.”

God, 2027 seems so far away. Also included were quotes from two prominent figures representing each company! Taito Okiura, the VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokemon Company International, had the following to say about the upcoming collaboration! “This is a dream partnership for Pokemon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokemon fans are in for a treat!”

I want wallace and gromit to meet pikachu, dammit!

Additionally, the home of Wallace and Gromit had Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, throw in his perspective! “It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokemon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokemon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world.”

I desperately, desperately want this to be a video game so badly. But, common sense tells me it’ll simply be an awesome movie/series. Honestly, I’ll take that! If it somehow leads to an absolutely surreal meeting between Wallace, Gromit, and Pikachu, I’ll take whatever I can get!