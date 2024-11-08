‘Pokemon’ vs. ‘Palworld’ Continues as Pocketpair Reveals Details About Their Ongoing Lawsuit

Overall, Pocketpair’s legal issues with Nintendo seem to only escalate by the day. The Palworld team recently revealed details about their patent infringement lawsuit regarding Pokemon. Furthermore, Pocketpair’s official website outlined the terms of the document.

“As announced on September 19, 2024, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Plaintiffs’) have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against us. We have received inquiries from various media outlets regarding the status of the lawsuit, and we would like to report the details and current status of this case as follows:

1: Details of the Lawsuit

The Plaintiffs claim that ‘Palworld,’ released by us on January 19, 2024, infringes upon the following three patents held by the Plaintiffs, and are seeking an injunction against the game and compensation for a portion of the damages incurred between the date of registration of the patents and the date of filing of this lawsuit.

2: Target Patents

Patent No. 7545191

[Patent application date: July 30, 2024]

[Patent registration date: August 27, 2024]

Patent No. 7493117

[Patent application date: February 26, 2024]

[Patent registration date: May 22, 2024]

Patent No. 7528390

[Patent application date: March 5, 2024]

[Patent registration date: July 26, 2024]

3: Summary of the Claim

An injunction against Palworld

Payment of 5 million yen plus late payment damages to The Pokémon Company

Payment of 5 million yen plus late payment damages to Nintendo Co., Ltd.

We will continue to assert our position in this case through future legal proceedings.

Please note that we will refrain from responding individually to inquiries regarding this case. If any matters arise that require public notice, we will announce them on our website, etc.”

Indeed, for those who might not know, here’s the origin of the lawsuit. Basically, Nintendo is suing Pocketpair for what the company claims is infringement. Additionally, according to Nintendo, Pocketpair’s character designs are too similar to Pokemon. Further, Nintendo would address the situation in a statement of their own.

“Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter), together with The Pokémon Company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair, Inc. (HQ: 2-10-2 Higashigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, “Defendant” hereafter) on September 18, 2024.

This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights.

Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years.”