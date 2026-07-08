Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims Gen 10 Will Add 300 New Pokémon

A major Pokémon Winds and Waves leak claims the Gen 10 games will add around 300 new Pokémon. If accurate, it would give the series its biggest Pokédex ever and mark the first time in years that new Pokémon outnumber returning ones.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Pokédex Leak Claims Gen 10 Has 300 New Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new Gen 10 leak has revealed that Pokémon Winds and Waves will reportedly feature 300 new Pokemon. Multiple insiders have claimed that the most recent leaked build of the game has 531 Pokédex slots in total. However, more importantly, 307 of those slots are “placeholders,” which Game Freak typically uses for new Pokémon.

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According to Pokémon leak account CentroLeaks, they were able to verify at least 300 of those slots are likely new Pokémon. “After multiple sources have now come forward supporting the claim, we think the leak about the number of Pokémon is VERY LIKELY REAL. It’s happening. Around 300 new Pokémon are planned.”

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Although it should be pointed out that leakers are unsure how many of the new Pokédex slots are for actual new Pokémon species or regional forms. Regardless, even if you factor in regional forms, this is still 300 new Pokémon. In a post on X, Light88 explained the leaked build: “531 Pokédex slots in the latest build, with 307 placeholders reserved for new Pokémon and regional forms. Gimmick/temporary forms are likely not included.”

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals New Gameplay Details

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

This latest Pokémon Winds and Waves leak wasn’t just about the Pokédex, as it also revealed several new gameplay details. For example, one insider described the Gen 10 Pokémon games as “MMO-lite” and among the most ambitious entries in the series.

Fan favorites Arcanine and Lucario will also reportedly get new “weather forms.” Leakers claim it’s tied to the new Gen 10 battle gimmick called “Netsu”. For your convenience, here is everything included in the latest Pokémon Winds and Waves leak:

Described as “MMO-lite,” with a major focus on online communication features.

with a major focus on online communication features. Online play will reportedly be Gen 10’s biggest technical leap.

The game will have three main story paths, similar to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

similar to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The goal is for this to be the “most personable” generation yet. “Remember all new Pokémon, to know them, to feel closer to them.”

“Remember all new Pokémon, to know them, to feel closer to them.” Despite its scope being reduced from the original pitch, it is still described as very ambitious.

it is still described as very ambitious. The delay to 2027 was reportedly due to the game’s massive scope and Game Freak needing more development time.

and Game Freak needing more development time. Salandit will reportedly receive a Poison/Dragon regional evolution.

Lt. Surge’s son will appear in the game and uses his father’s Raichu.

and uses his father’s Raichu. Voice acting was planned, but may have been cut from current builds.

but may have been cut from current builds. Placeholder special weather forms reportedly exist for Arcanine, Lucario, Kecleon, Pikachu, and seven new Gen 10 Pokémon (subject to change before launch, similar to the rumored Mega Jynx).

Arcanine, Lucario, Kecleon, Pikachu, and seven new Gen 10 Pokémon (subject to change before launch, similar to the rumored Mega Jynx). Much of the development team has already moved to the DLC, codenamed Zeus (the main game’s codename is Gaia).

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As far as whether this latest Pokémon Winds and Waves Gen 10 leak is legit, I would take it with a grain of salt. That said, this one does appear to have more legitimacy behind it, given multiple sources within the Pokémon leaks community appear to be backing it. However, we still don’t know how many of those new Pokédex slots are for new Gen 10 species specifically, and how many will be regional forms.