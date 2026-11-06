Pokémon Winds and Waves Was Reportedly Delayed to 2027

A new leak claims that Pokémon Winds and Waves was delayed to 2027. If true, the report claims that the Gen 10 Pokémon games were originally meant to come out in 2026 but fell behind in development.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Was Reportedly Supposed to Release in November 2026

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Winds and Waves was first announced in February, many players were surprised when it had a “2027” release window. While many speculated that the game was delayed, this was never officially confirmed. However, a new leak now claims that the Gen 10 Pokémon games were originally supposed to launch this month in 2026.

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This latest rumor was reported on by CentroLeaks in a post on X. “The decision to delay Winds & Waves from November 2026 to November 2027 was made at the very last moment in January, the games just weren’t ready yet. This caused a huge amount of scheduling issues across all The Pokémon Company’s projects.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Interestingly, the leak claims that Game Freak reportedly decided to delay Pokémon Winds and Waves just weeks before Pokémon Day 2026. While the source for the leak usually tends to be credible, we should take this latest report with a grain of salt until The Pokémon Company confirms it. Still, knowing it’s possible we could have been playing Pokémon Winds and Waves right now hurts. Just a little.

Pokémon Anime Reportedly Impacted by Winds and Waves Delay

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The other news revealed in this leak was that the Pokémon anime was also reportedly impacted by the supposed Pokémon Winds and Waves delay. The same leak revealed details about how Gen 10’s 2027 release derailed the animated series.

The anime is the most affected, as the original plan was to end Pokémon Horizons at episode 136, but TPC convinced the anime producers to make an extra arc to tease Gen 10, with Navi having Konetsu.

However, due to the last-minute delay, they had to scrap a lot of their plans for the Gen 10 arc and replace Konetsu with Ditto.

The Pokémon anime will go on hiatus starting in March 2027 until around September/October 2027.

The reworked Gen 10 arc in Pokémon Horizons will now debut in late 2027 and have around 25 episodes.

Pre-production on the next Pokémon anime is underway. However, due to all the delays, it’s not expected to launch before 2029.

Ash is not planned to come back. The new series will again focus on all regions.

[New leaks 🚨] Pokémon Winds / Waves delay and anime hiatus:



– The decision to delay Winds & Waves from November 2026 to November 2027 was made at the very last moment in January, the games just weren’t ready yet.

– This caused a huge amount of scheduling issues across all The… pic.twitter.com/GrLFeGx9TO — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 6, 2026

We still don’t have a Pokémon Winds and Waves , although experts predict a November 2027 launch date. So far, Gen 10 has been the biggest wait between two modern Pokémon generations. It will have been five years since Gen 9’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is just wild to think about.