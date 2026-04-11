Pokémon Winds and Waves Eevee Evolution Prediction and Rumors

Pokémon Winds and Waves has started to reveal a tiny fraction of its roster of adorable and powerful collectible creatures, but there’s still a long way to go before the full Pokédex has been spoiled. As speculation about the lineup continues, many fans are wondering if Gen X could finally deliver another new Eevee evolution option.

Every Eevee Evolution That Already Exists

The last time that Pokémon introduced a new Eevee evolution was during the Gen VI debut of Sylveon. The Fairy-type brought the number of Eevee evolutions up to eight. At the moment here is every possible evolution of Eevee and each of their respective types:

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Generation I Eevee Evolutions:

Eevee (Normal)

Vaporeon (Water)

Jolteon (Electric)

Flareon (Fire)

Generation II Eevee Evolutions:

Espeon (Psychic)

Umbreon (Dark)

Generation IV Eevee Evolutions:

Leafeon (Grass)

Glaceon (Ice)

Generation VI Eevee Evolutions:

Sylveon (Fairy)

What Types Are Left For Eevee Evolutions?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Given the eight Eevee evolutions that already exist, that leaves ten possible types for the next generation to draw from, if there is a new Eevee in the works. Here is the full list of possibilities:

Dragon

Normal – Note that Eevee (pre-evolution) is already a Normal-type

Fighting

Flying

Poison

Ground

Rock

Bug

Ghost

Steel

From that list, there are two types that seem the most likely, given the themes of Pokémon Winds and Waves and the most demand from fans.

Flying-type Eevee Evolution – There is already a Water-type Eevee, otherwise that would be a great fit for the upcoming game’s setting and themes. That said, the Winds part of the Gen X theme certainly seems like it could connect to a Flying-type evolution for Eevee.

Dragon-type Eevee Evolution – Over the years, one of the most commonly requested Eevee evolutions from the community has been a Dragon-type evolution. Although we don’t know exactly how well a Dragon-type evolution would fit into the world of Winds and Waves quite yet, it certainly seems worth considering as a possibility.

A new -Type – Additionally, it’s worth considering the possibility that Gen X could still debut another new type of Pokémon. If that’s the case, then it’s possible a new Eevee evolution would be introduced along with that -type as well.

As always, there is the chance that this generation will not release a new Eeveelution at all. Be sure to check back in the months leading up to Winds and Waves release date for more rumors, leaks, news, and updates.

Pokémon Winds and Waves is scheduled for a worldwide release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.