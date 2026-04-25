Pokémon Winds and Waves Gym Leader Type’s Leaked In New Map Images

The Pokémon Winds and Waves Gym Leader Type list has reportedly been leaked early online. The Pokémon-Type of each Trainer was allegedly revealed in new images of the Pokémon Gen 10 map.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Gym Leaders Leak Explained (Full Type List)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As we reported back in February, the Pokémon Winds and Waves map from a 2024 build of the game had been leaked online. However, dataminers recently sifting through the files have now also revealed the Pokémon Gen 10 Gym Leaders Type list as well. If true, Gen 10 is going to be interesting, to say the least.

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One of the biggest takeaways from the leaked list is that Pokémon Winds and Waves will reportedly feature a Dark-type Gym Leader. This is noteworthy because incredibly, the Pokémon series has only had one in its entire 30-year run. Yeah I know, it’s hard to believe. The last was Spikemuth Gym Leader Piers in 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Technically, Larry in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was also Dark-type. Although he switched as an Elite Four member. So, that doesn’t count! The other interesting takeaway is that Pokémon Gen 10 won’t have a Dragon-type Gym Leader, according to the leak. However, the typing might make an appearance through the Winds and Waves Champion or the Elite Four.

For your convenience, here is the full list of leaked Pokémon Winds and Waves Gym Leader types:

Leaked Pokémon Winds and Waves Gym Leader Types (All 8 Types)

Grass

Poison

Flying

Fighting

Dark

Normal

Steel

Fairy

Pokémon Winds and Waves Character Leaks (Poison-Type Gym Leader Details)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Speaking of Pokémon Winds and Waves Gym Leaders, we also have a new leak that claims to have revealed information about one of the new characters. According to a post by popular leaker Ball Guy, we have some information about the Gen 10 Poison-type Gym Leader.

Here is the leaked description of the Gym Leader (courtesy of CentroLeaks):

The Poison type Gym Leader is an idol/performer

A new Dragon / Poison Pokémon, may be story related

The new Pokémon really seems to be a Komodo dragon

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks, @The_BallGuy

It’s unclear whether the new Dragon/Poison Pokémon belongs to the Gym Leader. But based on this description, they sound really cool! As far as whether these leaks are legitimate, they come from the infamous “teraleaks” files, which surfaced online in 2024. So they are likely accurate.

Although it should be reiterated that most Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks are from an older 2024 build of the game. So it’s possible that a lot will change when the title launches in 2027. I mean, we don’t even have a release date for Pokémon Gen 10 yet. So these leaked files might be three years old by the time Pokémon Winds and Waves is finally released. Regardless, these latest leaks give us an insight of what we can expect with the new region.