Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Hints at Bad News for Eevee Evolutions

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak has hinted at disappointing news for Eevee fans. If true, Gen 10 will not feature a new Eevee Evolution, despite it being 13 years since the franchise last added a new Eeveelution.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Has Disappointing Eevee Evolution News

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A major Pokémon Winds and Waves leak has just surfaced online, revealing many new details about the 2027 titles. Unfortunately for Eevee fans, the leaker also shared a potentially disappointing update about Gen 10 Eevee evolutions. According to the insider, Pokémon Winds and Waves currently does not appear to feature any new Eeveelutions.

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This latest rumor comes from an account that goes by Kurwa, who has been leaking details about Gen 10 over the past month. It was actually this insider that recently leaked that Pokémon Winds and Waves will feature 300 new Pokémon. However, according to his latest posts, it appears that a new Eevee evolution is not one of the new characters being added in the game.

Kurwa revealed the disappointing update after replying to a user in a Q&A. “I can’t know for SURE, as I do not have access to new Pokémon designs. But there’s no placeholder after Tropius to indicate a new evolution. The same goes for Eevee/Eeveelutions.” If true, this is brutal as fans have already waited 13 years for a new Eeveelution, with Sylveon being the last new Eevee evolution introduced back in 2013’s Pokémon X and Y.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

According to the leaker, the current build of Pokémon Winds and Waves has “placeholder” spots in the Pokédex for new Pokémon. Since Eevee doesn’t have one after its Pokédex entry, it’s assumed it won’t be getting a new evolution. To be clear, Kurwa hasn’t 100% confirmed there won’t be a new Eevee evolution. But as of the current build of the game, it’s not looking good.

These 4 Pokémon Could Be Getting New Evolutions in Pokémon Winds and Waves

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The other major news to come out of this leak is that four classic Pokémon are potentially getting new evolutions. At least, according to the filenames in the leaked build of the Pokédex, it appears that these characters are getting a new evolution form in Pokémon Winds and Waves.

Here are the four Pokémon that are getting either new evolutions or new regional forms in Pokémon Winds and Waves:

Onix

Houndoom

Salandit

Deino

Screenshot: X

Although, again, it should be stated that Kurwa only has the file names. The reason people think these are new evolutions is that they reportedly have placeholders in the Pokédex. But more importantly, they have file names that are similar to how new evolutions have been coded in the past.

But again, take this with a grain of salt. As CentroLeaks pointed out, this latest leak should still be treated as a rumor because there is currently only one source for it. That said, Kurwa’s claims are interesting because, despite not being one of the community’s established leakers, multiple sources recently confirmed his report that the Gen 10 Pokédex will feature 300 new Pokémon.