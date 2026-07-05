Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals First Details on 7 New Gen 10 Pokémon

A prominent Pokémon insider has leaked hints about seven new Gen 10 Pokémon. The Pokémon Winds and Waves leak reportedly describes a handful of new characters that will make their debut in the 2027 games.

Pokémon Gen 10 Descriptions Teased in Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak reveals that the Gen 10 games will reportedly feature a Komodo dragon evolution line, a moon rabbit, and a tree Kangaroo that knows kickboxing. The new descriptions were leaked by insiders who reportedly know information about the upcoming games and are revealing them through teaser images.

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Going back to the Pokémon Legends Arceus era, prominent leakers have teased new Pokémon months before a new generation launches by posting “riddles” for players to solve. In recent years, we got these collage-style teasers from popular leaker Riddler Khu. However, it looks like we just got one for Pokémon Winds and Waves, which hints at seven new Gen 10 Pokémon.

Screenshot: X

The way the riddle works is the leaker posts a series of images that basically describe what the Pokémon will look like in the final version of the game. So, for example, during Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Riddler Khu posted an image of an aircraft carrier ship on a glacier, which eventually was revealed to be the description of Hisuian Avalugg.

Note: this latest collage did not come from the Riddler Khu account, although many insiders are claiming it’s legitimate.

7 Potential New Gen 10 Pokémon Revealed by the Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

These kinds of leaks are a bit tricky to decipher, since a lot of it is guesswork from players. The answers to these teases of course, always get revealed once the game is out. Point being, some of these leaked descriptions could be wrong.

It’s hard to say without knowing how literal the images are meant to be taken. However, based on previous generation leaks, we can get a general idea of new Pokémon that will debut in the new games.

Here is a list of the potential new Gen 10 Pokémon:

Maleo Bird Pokémon – Pirate-themed

– Pirate-themed Tree Kangaroo Pokémon – Uses its powerful legs for kickboxing

– Uses its powerful legs for kickboxing Komodo Dragon Pokémon – Three-stage evolution line (based on the leak)

– Three-stage evolution line (based on the leak) Echidna Pokémon – Uses its snout to snipe, similar to how Inteleon uses its finger

– Uses its snout to snipe, similar to how Inteleon uses its finger Tapir Pokémon – Buddha-inspired design (some speculate it could be Psychic or Fairy)

– Buddha-inspired design (some speculate it could be Psychic or Fairy) Moon Rabbit Pokémon – Based on the mythical Jade Rabbit from Chinese folklore (or is a night time evolution)

– Based on the mythical Jade Rabbit from Chinese folklore (or is a night time evolution) Hornbill Pokémon – Evolves during the day (or in sunlight)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The only obvious leak here is the Pokémon Winds and Waves Komodo Dragon evolution line. The images are pretty straightforward on that one. However, many players have also theorized that the Moon Rabbit image is a reference to the popular Jade Rabbit mythical figure in Chinese folklore. But it could also be a reference to a nighttime evolution, as the teaser image features the moon.

Conversely, we have the Hornbill teaser that has a Sun next to it. So perhaps the Gen 10 games will feature a day and night exclusive Pokémon? Lastly, just wanted to say to take this latest leak with a grain of salt. These latest riddles didn’t come directly from the Riddler Khu account, so it’s hard to verify. Regardless, many of the Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks have been legitimate so far, so the new descriptions are intriguing to say the least.