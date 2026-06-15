Pokémon Winds and Waves Reportedly Releasing in September 2027

A new leak claims to have revealed the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date. If true, the Gen 10 Pokémon games will release earlier in 2027 than many players might have expected. The rumored launch window would also be a major shakeup for the franchise, as it would break a release pattern Game Freak has followed for more than 15 years.

New Leak Claims Pokémon Winds and Waves Is Releasing in September 2027

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Winds and Waves was first revealed in February, players were surprised when the games to next year. Outside of a vague “2027” window, Game Freak didn’t give us any indication of when to expect the Gen 10 Pokémon games. Would it drop in the first half of 2027? Or the second half? Well, we might finally have an answer, as the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date might have been leaked.

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According to CentroLeaks, the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date is set for September 2027. The popular Pokémon leak account made the claim in a recent post on X, stating that the games are currently on track to launch at the beginning of Autumn. “Pokémon Winds and Waves are currently planned for release in September 2027. This is the internal target month the development teams are working towards, of course subject to changes or delays.”

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

This is interesting, because most mainline Pokémon games typically release in November. If Pokémon Winds and Waves is really launching in September, it would be the earliest Game Freak has released a generation title in years. Then again, Pokémon Gen 10 was expected to release in 2026 and has already been delayed by a whole year. It will also be close to five years since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released in 2022.

Pokémon Fans May Still Have a Long Wait Ahead for Gen 10

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed Pokémon Winds and Waves release date outside of leaks and rumors. CentroLeaks also didn’t provide a specific date. We only have a potential launch window of September 2027. However, if this latest rumor is accurate, we have an estimate of how much longer we have to wait for the next games. And well, it’s still not pretty.

Doing the quick math, the Pokémon Winds and Waves launch is still 14 months and 17 days from now. Yeah, that’s a really long wait! The rumored release date is also interesting, as it will be the first Pokémon game in 15 years to not release in November. Pokémon Black and White was the last title, which was released in September 2010.

While it appears this leak has come from a usually legitimate source, we should still take it with a grain of salt. Even CentroLeaks admits that “plans can change” and called it a “targeted date” they are working towards. We should have a Pokémon Winds and Waves release date officially confirmed on February 27, 2027, at the latest. This is when Game Freak holds its annual Pokémon Day celebration every year.