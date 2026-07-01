Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters Final Evolution Leak Reveals Typings & Pombon’s Design

A new leak claims to have revealed major details about Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters’ final evolutions. Will Pombon stay quadrupedal? What will their final typing be? Here is everything included in the new Pokémon Gen 10 Starters leak.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters Final Evolution Typings Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been four months since Game Freak revealed the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters. It’s even harder to imagine that the Pokémon Gen 10 games are still reportedly 16 months away from releasing. Despite being far away, the much-anticipated Switch 2 games continue to face leaks.

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According to the latest leak to surface online, the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters’ final evolution details have been revealed. While we don’t have images of what Browt, Gecqua and Pombon’s final forms look like, insiders claim that their final evolution typing has been leaked early online.

Here is the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters Final Evolution typing according to the leak:

Browt: Grass / Ground

Grass / Ground Gecqua: Water / Psychic

Water / Psychic Pombon: Fire / Fairy

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

If these are true, then I have to say Gecqua is looking more and more appealing. While I love how adorable Pombon’s design is, the idea of a Psychic Water Gecko kind of sounds incredibly awesome.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals Pombon’s Final Evolution Design

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The latest leak also claims to have answered the question that has been on every Pokémon fan’s mind: will Pombon evolve into a bipedal monstrosity, or will it still be on all four legs? According to leakers, Pombon’s final evolution will be quadrupedal and is described as looking like a “lion.”

Pokémon leaker Light88 posted the brief description on X. “Pombon supposedly stays quadrupedal in its final evolution line and looks like a dog/lion.” Of course, we should take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. While most Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks have been legit, this latest one doesn’t have a direct source. It’s unclear if the Pokémon Gen 10 Starters Final Evolution details come from the TeraLeaks or not.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Box Legendary Details Reportedly Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Finally, we might have our first details about the Pokémon Winds and Waves Box Art Legendaries as well. In the same leak, descriptions for the Gen 10 mascots were also reportedly posted online.

Here are the Pokémon Winds and Waves Box Legendaries’ details (courtesy of Light88):

Pokémon Winds – A Garuda-inspired Legendary.

– A Garuda-inspired Legendary. Pokémon Waves – A Naga-like mermaid Legendary.

Given the themes of Pokémon Gen 10, those Legendary descriptions certainly sound plausible and reasonable. Then again, previous leaks also claimed that the Pokémon Winds and Waves Pikachus were also the Legendaries in disguise. So it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Still, if these latest rumors are even half true, we’ve gotten some pretty juicy details about Gen 10 a year before its release.