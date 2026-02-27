Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters Revealed – Abilities, Stats, and Evolution Leak Details

The Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters have been fully revealed by Game Freak. From an adorable Fire-type dog to a Water-type Gecko, here is everything you need to know about the Pokémon Gen 10 Starters.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters Revealed at Pokémon Day 2026

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Game Freak ended their Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents by announcing Pokémon Winds and Waves. The Pokémon Gen 10 games have a release date of 2027. In a trailer, it was revealed that the RPG takes place in a Southeast Asian archipelago region with a map filled with lush tropical islands surrounded by water.

However, the biggest surprise was the reveal of the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters. Towards the end of the three-minute announcement trailer, there is a scene that shows the new protagonist selecting her first-partner Pokémon.

The Pokémon Gen 10 Starters are called Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua. Following the trailer, Game Freak also released additional information on the new Gen 10 Pokémon, including their bio and starting Ability.

Pokémon Gen 10 Starters Abilities and Official Stats

For your convenience, here the official bio’s of the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starters, including what they look like in-game:

Browt (Gen 10 Grass-Type Starter)

Category: Bean Chick Pokémon

Bean Chick Pokémon Type: Grass

Grass Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

1′ (0.3 m) Weight: 7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg)

7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg) Ability: Overgrow

Pombon (Gen 10 Fire-Type Starter)

Category: Puppy Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 1′4″ (0.4 m)

Weight: 14.8 lbs. (6.7 kg)

Ability: Blaze

Gecqua (Gen 10 Water-Type Starter)

Category: Water Gecko Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3 kg)

Ability: Torrent

Pokémon Winds and Waves Starter Evolution Leak Explained

With most of the Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks being confirmed by the announcement trailer, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at previous rumors. While we don’t know what the Pokémon Gen 10 evolutions will look like, we do have a leak from January claiming to describe them.

Here is how a leaker described the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starter Evolutions:

Grass: Kinda goofy or underwhelming at first, but it grows on you (also described as derpy).

Kinda goofy or underwhelming at first, but it grows on you (also described as derpy). Fire: Extremely cute, has all the makings of a fan favorite.

Extremely cute, has all the makings of a fan favorite. Water: Absolutely serves and slays, total standout.

Interestingly, I would argue all of those descriptions are pretty spot on for the Pokémon Gen 10 Starters that were revealed today. Browt is a bit underwhelming compared to the other two models and definitely looks a little silly. Pombon is literally a baby puppy, and it’s really adorable. And finally, Gecqua has a look that definitely serves.

So if these leaks are true, it sounds like Browt’s evolution will “grow” on players. However, Gecqua’s evolution is apparently the best-looking one out of the trio, according to this leaker. That said, we should take this rumor with a major grain of salt.

Pokémon Wind and Waves will release sometime in 2027 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. Based on the vague release date, we may be waiting for quite a bit of time before playing the tenth generation RPGs. But hey, at least we know what the Pokémon Winds and Waves starters look like!