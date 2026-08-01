Pokémon Winds and Waves Gameplay Leak Reveals New Poké Ball Mechanic

Pokémon Winds and Waves gameplay footage has leaked online, revealing a new catching mechanic for the Gen 10 games. According to the leaked video, players can freely throw Poké Balls outside of battle and use a power meter to control how far they travel – a first for the Pokémon series.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Shows Poké Ball Distance Meter

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Leaked Pokémon Winds and Waves gameplay footage recently surfaced on X. The clip is reportedly from an early build of the game but reveals that the Gen 10 Pokémon games will be overhauling the series’ catching mechanics. The leaked clip specifically shows that players will be able to freely throw their Poké Balls outside of battle.

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If you are thinking this sounds exactly like the Pokémon Legends Arceus catching mechanic, you would be right. However, what is new is that Pokémon Winds and Waves will let you control how far you throw the Poké Ball. According to the gameplay leak, the Gen 10 Pokémon games will feature a power meter that lets you determine the distance of your Poké Ball throws.

It looks like Pokémon Winds & Waves will let players control how far they throw Poké Balls.



The latest Teraleak footage shows a yellow power meter that rises and falls before each throw. After charging it to the maximum, the player character even shades their eyes as if watching… pic.twitter.com/Tfi2g7p2m2 — Light (@Light_88_) August 1, 2026

Pokémon insider Light88 wrote an explanation of how the feature works on X: “It looks like Pokémon Winds & Waves will let players control how far they throw Poké Balls. The latest Teraleak footage shows a yellow power meter that rises and falls before each throw. After charging it to the maximum, the player character even shades their eyes as if watching the Poké Ball fly into the distance.”

Gen 10 Leak Hints at More Interactive Catching Mechanics

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In another Pokémon Winds and Waves gameplay leak, it was revealed that the new catching mechanic might have additional features as well. However, at the time of writing, exactly what those features are remains unknown. According to Light88, leaked Gen 10 files suggest that Poké Balls will be more “interactive” than in previous games.

“Early Teraleak files also hinted that this mechanic may be more interactive than before, potentially allowing players to engage with wild Pokémon and the environment without always entering a traditional battle.” This could be in reference to the new throwing mechanic, which lets players decide how far they want to throw their Poké Balls.

Will the Leaked Poké Ball Mechanic Be in the Final Game?

That said, while the Teraleak files and footage are legitimate, they are based on an older build of the game. It’s entirely possible that this new Pokémon Winds and Waves Poké Ball mechanic won’t make it into the final version of the title or could work differently by the time the games launch.

However, if the feature remains, it would mark the first time in the series’ history that players can manually control the distance of their Poké Ball throws. Combined with the ability to catch Pokémon outside of traditional battles, the power meter could make catching wild Pokémon more precise and interactive than it was in Pokémon Legends Arceus.