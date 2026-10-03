Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals 100 Islands and New Battle Gimmick

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak has surfaced online, pointing to a region with around 100 islands, a new battle gimmick called Majinization, and a possible Legendary companion named Konetsu. The alleged beta dialogue also gives us a closer look at the Pokémon Gen 10 campaign, which appears to feature three main adventure routes.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Points to a Region With Around 100 Islands

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new leak claims that the Pokémon Winds and Waves map and region consists of around 100 islands and has a unique culture shaped by 3,000 years of history. This new information comes from reportedly leaked beta text that recently surfaced on social meida.

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The dialogue describes it as a place where the world’s winds and waves gather, tying directly into the names of the Gen 10 games. The opening dialogue also suggests that players begin their adventure by arriving on a plane, before being introduced to the islands and the different tours available to them.

While 100 locations sounds massive, it should be pointed out that the game will reportedly center around 18 main islands that are larger in size. The rest will be smaller islands and underwater sections of the map. Still, it gives us a better idea of the scale Game Freak may be aiming for with the new region. These details come from alleged beta text files that recently surfaced from the Teraleak.

Pokémon Gen 10 Battle Gimmick Reportedly Called Majinization

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

One of the biggest details in the latest Pokémon Winds and Waves leak is that the name of its rumored battle gimmick is Majinization. According to the dialogue, players activate the Gen 10 battle mechanic using an item called the Majinize Band.

The leaked text also references a Majinize Research Lab, where players apparently obtain the band. However, the excerpts do not explain exactly how Majinization changes a Pokémon or what advantages it provides in battle.

Here is everything the latest dialogue suggests about the mechanic:

Battle gimmick: Majinization.

Majinization. Required item: Majinize Band.

Majinize Band. Where to obtain it: Majinize Research Lab.

Majinize Research Lab. Gym battles: Dialogue suggests Gym Leaders will use Majinization.

Dialogue suggests Gym Leaders will use Majinization. Campaign connection: One of the three main tours focuses on discovering a new potential for Pokémon.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

If the dialogue reflects the final game, Majinization could play a major role throughout the adventure. It appears to be connected to both Gym battles and its own campaign route, although its actual battle effects remain unclear.

Konetsu Could Be Your Legendary Pokémon Companion

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak also references a Pokémon named Konetsu, which will reportedly accompany the player during their adventure. In one of the dialogue leaks, the game’s rival asks the protagonists whether Konetsu is doing well before asking if the player is also taking on the Gym.

The leaked beta dialogue suggests Konetsu could have an ongoing role in the story, rather than being a Pokémon players only encounter near the end of the game. It is believed to be a Legendary companion, potentially following a similar approach to Cosmog in Pokémon Sun and Moon or Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

However, these excerpts do not confirm Konetsu’s appearance, typing, or whether it will be one of the box-art Legendary Pokémon. For now, the main takeaway is that the player appears to already be traveling with it when this conversation takes place.

Three Main Tours Could Shape the Campaign

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The leaked introduction also outlines three main tours in Pokémon Winds and Waves. Each appears to focus on a different part of the adventure, from challenging Gyms to investigating the region’s legends.

The three routes mentioned in the beta text are:

League Tour: Challenge Gyms and work toward becoming a Master.

Challenge Gyms and work toward becoming a Master. Legend Tour: Pursue legends and uncover their mysteries.

Pursue legends and uncover their mysteries. Majinize Tour: Discover a new potential for Pokémon.

This structure sounds similar to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which split its main campaign into three story paths. However, the leaked text does not explain whether players can tackle the tours in any order or how their stories connect.

Finally, it’s important to note that these Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks are reportedly from an older 2023 to 2024 build of the game. So a lot can change in the final version of the Gen 10 titles. Still, the leaked beta dialogue is already giving us a glimpse into how ambitious Pokémon Winds and Waves is gearing up to be.