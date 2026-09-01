Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals New Gen 10 Pokémon

A new Pokémon was recently revealed in a Pokémon Winds and Waves leak. If accurate, the 2027 Pokémon RPGs will feature a tropical bird evolution line reportedly based on a real-life Southeast Asian species.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals New Bird Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Well, it wouldn’t be a new Pokémon generation without a new bird line, right? According to a new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak, we will be getting a new Gen 10 Pokémon currently called Gokurakucho. The new bird Pokémon’s name and existence were discovered in recently leaked images reportedly showing the Pokémon Winds and Waves UI menu system.

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Unfortunately, we don’t know what Gokurakucho looks like, as the leaked screenshots only show the game’s menu system. And because it’s reportedly an early beta version of the Gen 10 Pokémon RPGs, the menu uses placeholder graphics for the new Pokémon. In this instance, Gokurakucho has a Moltres icon as a temporary image instead of its own.

It should be pointed out that Gokurakucho might not even be its final name. For starters, it will likely receive a localized English name for its Western release. However, the title found in the game could also be a temporary placeholder. Still, we actually know quite a bit about the Pokémon based on its name and the leaked files.

New Gen 10 Pokémon Reportedly Has an Evolution

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

According to Light88, the new Pokémon Winds and Waves bird Pokémon has a single evolution. This is largely based on the Pokémon having a separate version in the files with different numbering. Then there is the Gokurakucho name itself. “The screenshot also reveals the codename of a BRAND-NEW Pokémon “Gokurakucho”, which appears to have at least one evolution. The name could roughly translate to “Paradise Bird.”

Pokémon content creator DeltaUminotami shared a deeper breakdown of what the name could be referencing in a post on X: “In Japanese, there are two types of birds called ‘Gokuraku-cho.’ One is the Paradisaeidae family, which is native to Southeast Asia. The other consists of six species of birds that inhabit the Buddhist paradise known as ‘Jōdo.’”

Of course, all of this is speculation. As always, Pokémon designs and names can be changed by the time the final version of the game is released. Interestingly, it appears that the Pokémon Winds and Waves leak of its UI originated from the now-infamous Teraleak from 2024. So, while the image does appear to be legitimate, keep in mind that it reportedly comes from a much older build of the game.

Screenshot: @DeltaUminotami

Of course, it also wouldn’t be too surprising if Pokémon Winds and Waves features a new bird Pokémon line. As I said earlier, every Pokémon generation usually introduces a new bird evolution line native to the local region’s habitat. And well, a bird of paradise makes perfect sense for Pokémon Winds and Waves’ tropical Southeast Asian setting.