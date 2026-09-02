Pokémon Winds and Waves Release Date Confirmed in New Leak

A new leak has reportedly revealed the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date. If accurate, players will have to wait another 14 months for the Gen 10 Pokémon games to release on Nintendo Switch 2.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A prominent leaker claims that the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date is reportedly set for November 2027. This comes from “BallGuy,” a popular Pokémon account with a pretty long track record of accurately leaking information about the Game Freak franchise.

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While a November date isn’t exactly shocking for a new Pokémon game, many had hoped that Gen 10 would get an earlier launch after being delayed out of 2026. After all, it’s now been almost four years since the Gen 9 games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, debuted in 2022.

Screenshot: X @The_BallGuy

If this latest leak is accurate, that means players will have to wait another 14 months for the Gen 10 RPGs to launch on the Switch 2. Ouch. And as if the wait wasn’t hard enough, multiple insiders also claim that Game Freak will not release any more news about Pokémon Winds and Waves in 2026.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

At the time of writing, the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date has not been officially confirmed by Nintendo or Game Freak. The Gen 10 release date likely won’t be revealed until next year’s Pokémon Day celebration on February 27, 2027.

That said, following BallGuy’s latest leak, multiple insiders reported that the exact Pokémon Winds and Waves release date would likely be November 18, 2027. However, it appears that this specific date is more of a prediction based on the leaked launch window and when previous games were released.

The November 18 date isn’t a bad guess, though. Here is when previous mainline Pokémon games were released:

Pokémon Games Original Release Date Pokémon X and Y October 12, 2013 Pokémon Sun and Moon November 18, 2016 Pokémon Sword and Shield November 15, 2019 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet November 18, 2022 Pokémon Winds and Waves November 18, 2027 ??? (Rumored)

As you can see, going back to Gen 7’s Pokémon Sun and Moon, Game Freak has consistently released new-generation Pokémon titles in mid-November. In fact, multiple titles have even had the exact same launch date.

So, while this latest leak isn’t exactly shocking, it might also dash any hopes that we could get Pokémon Winds and Waves earlier in 2027. All this to say, we still have a long wait for the next generation of Pokémon games to come out. We’ll have basically waited five years between Gen 9 and Gen 10, which is pretty crazy when you think about it!