Pokémon Winds and Waves Starter Evolutions Reportedly Leak

A new rumor claims to reveal the Pokémon Winds and Waves starter evolution lines, including their names, types, and Pokédex descriptions. Here is what the anonymous post says about the Pokémon Gen 10 starters, along with why fans should be cautious about the alleged leak.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Rumor Reveals Alleged Starter Evolutions

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The Pokémon Winds and Waves starter evolutions have reportedly leaked online. Before you get too excited, though, this comes from an anonymous post on 4chan. Yeah, so it’s not exactly backed up by a trustworthy source.

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The post lists two evolutions each for Pombon, Browt, and Gecqua, alongside what it claims are their Pokédex entries. According to the rumor, their final evolutions would be Fire/Fairy, Grass/Ground, and Water/Psychic, respectively.

All this said, take this latest Pokémon Winds and Waves “leak” with a major grain of salt. Still, the descriptions offer an interesting look at what the Gen 10 starters could become if the claims turn out to be accurate. Below are the alleged evolution names, types, and descriptions:

Pombon Evolution Line

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The alleged Pombon evolution line keeps its Fire typing through its second stage before becoming Fire/Fairy. Its rumored final evolution, Bombulu, is described as a friendly Pokémon with a large, heated mane that shelters smaller Pokémon in winter.

1029 – Pombon – Fire The area below its throat glows faintly from the heat-generating organ within its lungs. This Pokémon is guileless and friendly.

1030 – Barklava – Fire Barklava is always happy and loves to play rough. Sometimes it does not notice that its playmate has already fainted. It fends off anyone who threatens its friends. It is said to have guarded temples in ancient times.

1031 – Bombulu – Fire/Fairy In winter, small Pokémon nest in Bombulu’s large mane to stay warm. It regulates its temperature using its heat organ, which can get hotter than 7,200 degrees Fahrenheit. An extremely friendly Pokémon. However, if it smells malice, this Pokémon will attack those who harbor it with its mighty claws.



Browt Evolution Line

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According to the rumor, Browt evolves into Ruffstrum before reaching its final form, Kasquake. The alleged Grass/Ground evolution uses powerful kicks and headbutts in battle, while also creating ground vibrations to communicate with its herd.

1026 – Browt – Grass This Pokémon runs about energetically while photosynthesizing using the leaves on its brow. It’s lively, but it can also be a bit clumsy.

1027 – Ruffstrum – Grass Ruffstrum practices its kicks on trees in the forest. New branches are said to grow from the marks left by its claws. It uses the crest on its head to absorb sunlight. Its body blends in with the foliage, making it hard to spot.

1028 – Kasquake – Grass/Ground In battle, it knocks down opponents with powerful headbutts and uses its strong legs to stomp them. It can fell a tree with a single kick. Kasquake can create tremors in the ground with its sturdy legs. These vibrations allow it to communicate with its herd over great distances.



Gecqua Evolution Line

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Gecqua’s rumored evolution line focuses on precise water attacks and heightened awareness. Its alleged final evolution, Cereguana, gains Psychic typing and has a forehead marking described as a third eye.

1032 – Gecqua – Water This Pokémon launches springy balls of water from its tail. Gecqua is very intelligent and maneuvers shrewdly while putting on airs.

1033 – Flotokay – Water Flotokay communicate with each other using a distinctive sound. This sound is calming and soothes anyone who hears it. It controls the orbs of water produced by its tail to attack with precision. It uses graceful motions to maintain focus.

1034 – Cereguana – Water/Psychic It can sense even the slightest change in its surroundings. Legends say the mark on Cereguana’s forehead is a third eye that grants it psychic powers. This Pokémon is very mindful and does not get distracted. It never loses its temper and neutralizes opponents with swift attacks.



Is the Pokémon Winds and Waves Starter Evolution Leak Legitimate?

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There is a lot of reason to doubt the latest Pokémon Winds and Waves starters leak. First off, it doesn’t come from the infamous TeraLeak files, or from the usual trusted Pokemon leakers. And secondly, there is the obvious fact this was posted on anonymous board without any major sourcing to back it up.

There have also been claims that another circulating Gen 10 Pokémon list borrows from existing fan-made Pokémon. However, it’s unclear whether these starter descriptions belong to that same list or are a separate rumor altogether.

For now, we’d be pretty wary of this rumor. Pombon becoming Fire/Fairy and Browt gaining Ground typing are certainly realistic possibilities, but we’ll need stronger evidence before treating Barklava, Bombulu, Ruffstrum, Kasquake, Flotokay, or Cereguana as genuine Gen 10 Pokémon.