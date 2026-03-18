Pokopia Update Fixes A Few Frustrating Pokemon Requests

Pokopia’s latest update brings the game up to version 1.0.2 and makes a handful of improvements to specific requests that were causing headaches for some players.

Full Pokopia 1.0.2 PAtch Notes

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Just two weeks have passed since Pokopia released and captured the attention of the gaming world with the brand-new spin on the world of Pokemon. The game has been a major hit and seems to be a real Switch 2 system seller. The team behind Pokopia has been listening to player feedback and is already hard at work to make tweaks and improvements to the experience.

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Pokopia players can now download and install the latest patch to bring the game up to version 1.0.2. The new update is focused on fixing a number of issues surrounding specific Pokemon requests that were causing problems for some players.

The full list of impacted requests and other changes can be found in the following patch notes…

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

During the request “Rock Smash your way to treasure!” in Withered Wasteland, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Hitmonchan, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.

During the request “To Snorlax!” in Bleak Beach, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Snorlax, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed. If these issues have already occurred in your game, applying this update will resolve them.

During the request “Help make a home!” in Withered Wasteland, Squirtle may move on top of a tree and become impossible to talk to, preventing progress.

During the request “Find the Pokémon Center!” in Bleak Beach, if the cracked blocks on the bridge are broken before Professor Tangrowth crosses the bridge, it will become difficult to make progress on the request.

During the request “Find the Pokémon Center!” in Bleak Beach, a specific sequence of actions may prevent Professor Tangrowth’s bridge repair request from triggering, preventing progress.

In Rocky Ridges, a specific sequence of actions may prevent the event in which the player meets Rotom from occurring.

During the request “Clear off the path!” in Rocky Ridges, if the request is triggered under certain conditions, it will become difficult to make progress on the request.

Spinarak’s type is listed incorrectly in the Pokédex.

The changes all seem like good improvements and should help add clarity for players who were stuck on those particular requests. Players who are still having problems should ensure that the patch was installed and then restart their game and check the request again.

It will be very interesting to see what future updates bring, now that the game has found such a huge and engaged audience. Hopefully more content, special events, and new items will be added to ensure that there is plenty for players to do as they continue making Pokemon friends and building beautiful habitats around their worlds.

Pokopia is available now exclusively on Switch 2.