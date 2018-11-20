Toronto police are investigating two new videos from St. Michael’s College School allegedly showing assault with a weapon and threats being made on school grounds.



Toronto police confirmed to VICE it has obtained the new videos, and that there is at least one victim per video. Police spokesperson Caroline de Kloet said police are still working to identify the victims. Police are now investigating at least four videos from the private boys school, including one showing an alleged gang sexual assault with a broomstick, and another showing an alleged assault of a student being held down in a sink and slapped with water pouring over his body. In total, police are now investigating six separate incidents involving the school: two sexual assaults, two assaults, assault with a weapon, and threats.

Yesterday, six St. Mike’s students were each charged with gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault in relation to the broomstick video. The school has expelled eight students in relation to the broomstick and washroom sink videos.

More details to follow.

