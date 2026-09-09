Police Are Looking for a Cat in the Hat Who Allegedly Chased a Teenager at Night

Police in British Columbia are looking for someone who allegedly dressed up as the Cat in the Hat and chased a teenage girl through a neighborhood at night, somehow making the internet’s latest dumb trend even more disturbing.

Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, are currently on the hunt for someone who allegedly dressed up as the Cat in the Hat and chased a teenage girl through a residential neighborhood at night. This follows a recent Cat in the Hat-related AI trend that has been causing problems in school systems across the United States.

Videos by VICE

The incident allegedly occurred around 9 p.m. on August 24. The unidentified person was reportedly wearing a full-body Cat in the Hat costume, complete with face makeup. Thankfully, the teenage girl made it home safely and wasn’t harmed, but police have no leads on who was inside the costume.

Play video

Police Want to Find the Cat in the Hat Who Allegedly Chased a Teen Through a Neighborhood

West Kelowna RCMP has released a grainy security-camera image of the person in the costume. They are now asking anyone with doorbell, security, or dashcam footage from the area to contact investigators with any information they may have.

Of course, dressing up like the character is not a crime. However, chasing someone until they reasonably fear for their safety could qualify as criminal harassment. Depending on how the investigation unfolds, charges involving assault, threats, or intimidation could be considered.

“Regardless of whether the individual intended the behavior as a joke, following a young person and causing them to fear for their safety is extremely concerning,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits said.

So, yes, dressing up as the Cat in the Hat is perfectly legal. Terrorizing teenagers while doing it is where things become decidedly less whimsical — and possibly a great way to find yourself on the wrong side of the law.