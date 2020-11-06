Police Arrest 600 Anti-Trump Protesters in Minneapolis

A protest in Minneapolis came to a freeze on Thursday morning as it shut down an area of highway in the city. Minneapolis police and State Patrol kettled protestors on the highway, who were marching in protest of police violence, evictions, and other social issues. But before 646 arrests were made, the marchers decided to have a dance party.

Marchers at the protest, which was organized by Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar (TCC4J) according to the Facebook event, began dancing after they were told by authorities over a megaphone that all present were under arrest for public nuisance. To kick off the peaceful act of resistance, organizers turned on the “Electric Slide,” Minneapolis hip-hop artist Nur-D, who attended the protest and is a medic with Justice for Frontline Aid, said in an interview.

Videos by VICE

The result was a dance circle of sorts, as protesters danced on the highway cheering each other on as the law enforcement surrounding them watched and made arrests.

“You had peaceful protesters: men, women, children, non-binary, elderly people doing the Electric Slide on I-94 as helicopters were overhead,” said Nur-D. “From that moment on it became a party.”

Demonstrators entered the highway late Wednesday night and the group was immediately trapped by law enforcement, according to Nur-D. Police cars blocked exits and refused to let anyone leave the area for nearly six hours. Still, protesters kept dancing.

“We refused to succumb to any sort of anger or intimidation,” he said. “Like how wolves will nip at an animal’s heel and wait for it to bleed out before they go in for the kill — that’s what they do.”

Video shared on Twitter shows red and blue lights from numerous police cruisers illuminated the democracy-demanding disco. EDM, hip-hop and pop music were on shuffle throughout the night. While music played, demonstrators applauded and cheered for each other as officers intermenitily made arrests in small groups.

During a press conference outside Minnesota’s governor mansion Thursday afternoon, TCC4J organizers emphasized that the march, which was planned for months, hoped to show leaders of all parties they will be held accountable. They said their frustration stems from the democratic governor and Minneapolis mayor not standing with them in protest. Others went further to say the intense police force they were met with deeply discredited the leaders’ political alliances.

“It’s too easy to say black lives matter and then not not act on how you believe black lives matter,” said Guns Down, Love Up campaign organizer Raeisha Williams about Minneapolis officials. “So today we ask that you drop all the charges and that you issue an apology to us to our face, not on camera, and that you sit down with leaders you say you’ll work with to start creating real change.”

Spokespeople also harshly criticized law enforcement’s detainment of minors after the protest, and asked that charges be dropped for all, as the arrests were made without a dispersal order. Director of Communications with the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety, Bruce Gordon, said in a comment to Motherboard there was no order because it is illegal to be on a highway in the first place.

Organizers say they were corralled in and denied an option to exit.

“They were trying to send a message, not just to everyone in the Metro Area, but to everyone around the world that this was not going to be tolerated, that we’re not going to be able to protest. They were going to make us an example,” said TCC4J organizers DJ Hooker. “And we said no, we’re going to show people what to do in these situations. That’s why we stayed nonviolent, that’s why we stayed dancing and protesting, having fun because they’re not going to break our spirit.”

The press conference continued with more activist groups, including the ACLU, condemning the immense presence of law enforcement at the march. Many said this response by city officials is motivating them to look at new ways to gather and demonstrate in the future.

“When you play music during a pretest you elevate everyone to that moment. You drown out the fear,” said Nur-D. “The cops wanted to make us scared, they wanted to make us afraid. They wanted to show up and force us to be cold and silent. But by playing music and dancing and laughing and loving each other, we were able to hang onto that love and support. It goes into the heart of who people are.”