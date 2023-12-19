Police Arrest Alleged Leader of Horrific Child Sextortion Ring

Police have arrested a man who claims to be a major player in a horrific child sexual abuse group with ties to satanic neo-Nazi pedophiles.

On December 13, the FBI in Honolulu executed a search order on Kalana Limkin and discovered he had child pornography—including images of prepubescent children being raped. Upon being interviewed by the authorities Limkin admitted to being the “founder” of a splinter group of 764, a group organized around sextortion and horrifying child abuse.

According to court documents, first brought to light by Court Watch, seen by VICE News, the arrest was the culmination of a seven-month investigation.

Authorities were led to Limkin by one of his alleged victims, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told authorities that they first encountered the man on Omeagle, an app that allows you to talk to random people online. Limkin allegedly showed the victim video of a 5-year-old being raped and brought her back to his Discord server.

“Limkin had rules for (the victim) and would make girls cut his name into their body and had a collage of pictures of it,” reads the documents. Limkin reportedly talked to other minor females and asked for nude photographs every two hours and commented that ‘the younger [the females], the better’” according to the documents.

The documents allege that Limkin is connected to various groups that stem from 764, a horrific online sextortion ring that targets children. The abuse done to children by the members of these groups includes having them take sexual images of themselves, carve words (including the names of their tormentors) into their bodies, and abuse other children, among other things. A motion to detain Limkin without bail describes the goal of 764 and other groups to “desensitize vulnerable populations through sharing extreme gore and child sexual abuse material, with the purpose of breaking down societal norms and normalizing explicit material to corrupt minors and groom them towards future violence.”

Do you have any information regarding 764 and/or similar groups? Please reach out to Mack Lamoureux via email at mack.lamoureux@vice.com or DM on Twitter at @macklamoureux for Signal or Wire details.

When interviewed by authorities, Limkin admitted to having child pornography and being the creator of the 764-like group.

“During the interview, Limkin admitted to being the creator of an online splinter group of ‘764’ that engaged in criminal activities to promote self-harm, cutting ‘fan signs’ into bodies, and receipt, production, and distribution of child pornography,” reads the document. “Limkin admitted to asking minor females to send him nude photographs of themselves and receiving child pornography links and images via his Discord server.”

The court documents state that on the Discord server, Limkin would share neo-Nazi memes.

While the group, which is connected to the neo-Nazi satanic sect the Order of Nine Angles (O9A), has been under the scrutiny of the authorities for the better part of a year it has been active for much longer than that under a variety of different names. The groups primarily operate on Discord and Telegram but find their victims from a variety of different online communities.

“The group will use publicly available platforms, such as social media sites or mobile applications like Discord and Telegram, to conduct coordinated extortion and blackmailing of minor victims to comply with the demands of the group,” reads the court documents. “These demands vary between live streams or uploading of videos of self-harm, CSAM, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings, acts of random violence, suicide, murder, and other acts of violence.”

To keep their victims complicit the group will “threaten to share sexually explicit videos or photos of the minor victims with their family, friends, and/or post to the internet.” The tormentors often make videos or collages celebrating their victims’ suffering.

Limkin isn’t the only one in custody to be connected to this group. Angel Almeida, a man arrested on child pornography charges in 2022, was also connected to the group and even was found to have O9A merchandise at the time of his arrest.

The Order of Nine Angles is a decentralized satanic organization with ties to neo-Nazis and the extreme-right. In recent years O9A has grown in influence by infiltrating extreme right groups. The transnational group exists to sow chaos in the modern world and pushes its adherents to debase themselves and others. Over the last few years, this has led to multiple people connected to the group being imprisoned for a variety of charges stemming from the abuse of children. The influence O9A plays within 764 and its splinter groups, and whether it’s more of an aesthetic or ideological adoption, is something experts are currently analyzing.

Limkin remains in custody.