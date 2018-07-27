Police Arrest Man Seen in Viral Video Screaming at Muslim Family

The man in the viral video going on a tirade against a group of Muslims has been charged.

The man, 50-year-old Lombray Ball, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and threatening death on Thursday. The tirade happened on Monday at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto and video of the incident quickly went viral, being seen over a million times.

The video shows Ball going up to a group of three Muslim men and confronting them. With a shock of blonde hair and a Hawaiian shirt, he slurs at the group saying, “I don’t give a fuck, you don’t get to tell me what to do in my province.”

Over and over in the four minutes video, Ball keeps referring to Ontario as “his province” and asking the group where they are from. At one point he threatens to “smash” in the head of one of the men.

Another man caught the incident on video and posted it to Twitter saying “this white racist is harassing Muslims.” In the video, you can see the man following the group around the terminal. The altercation only came to an end when security came to intervene. Hasan Pervej Ahmed, the man who took a second video, told VICE News that most Canadians embrace Muslims but that there “a few bad apples.”

“I am an immigrant and I became Canadian three years back,” he said. “This person, what he did is not like Canadian values. So I think if all the Canadians stand up to protect these kind of people, we will have a better society altogether.”

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu with Toronto Police told the Canadian Press that the actions were “clearly hate-motivated” but that TPS has to “consult with Ministry of the Attorney General” before laying hate-related charges.

The incident happened one day after 29-year-old Faisal Hussain went on a shooting spree on the Danforth in Toronto. A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were killed and 13 more were shot during the rampage. Hussain, according to police sources, shot and killed himself.

Ball made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

