Police Believe Melbourne Mother Was Responsible for Her Children’s Deaths, and Her Own

A mother and her three young children were found dead at their home in Melbourne, Australia yesterday. Investigators now believe the mother may have been responsible for all four deaths.

Officers from Victoria Police were called to the property in Tullamarine, in the city’s south-western suburbs, just after noon on Thursday. There they discovered the bodies of 42-year-old Katie Perinovic and her three children: three-year-old Matthew, five-year-old Claire and seven-year-old Anna.

It was the woman’s husband, Tomislav Perinovic, who found the bodies and called emergency services to report the deaths. Shortly after arriving on the scene, police escorted 48-year-old Tomislav from the property and took him away in a police car. He was released last night without charge.

“Investigators do not believe the 48-year-old man was involved in the incident and police are not looking for anyone further in relation to the matter,” Victoria Police said in a statement. “Homicide Squad investigators have formed the preliminary view that the 42-year-old woman is responsible for all four deaths and on completion of their investigation, a report will be provided for consideration of the coroner.”

Detectives spoke to the family, friends, and neighbours of the deceased in the course of the investigation, in addition to the police assistance provided by Tomislav. They also carried out an extensive forensic examination of the crime scene.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill said in a statement that “there will be many people in the community struggling to understand and come to terms with this tragedy. Police will particularly work to support the families of those involved over the coming weeks and ensure they have the help they need.

“This has also been an incredibly difficult time for both the police and paramedics who responded and attended the scene yesterday,” he added. “This has been an incredibly heart wrenching experience for all concerned.”