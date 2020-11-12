Police Bust Global Pedophile Ring, Arrest Childcare Worker and Soccer Coach

The arrest of an alleged child sex offender in Australia in February led to the discovery of a global online paedophile ring, as part of an operation that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) described as one of the country’s most significant efforts targeting child exploitation.

Since the start of February, the AFP have arrested 14 suspects on a total of 828 charges of child exploitation and bestiality, and uncovered 46 victims across Australia—ranging in age from 16 months to 15 years, with an average age of eight.

Sixteen of the victims were from a child care centre and 39 were located in the state of New South Wales, as were eight of the accused. Half of the men allegedly abused children directly.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Arkstone, also provided 146 tip-offs to authorities in Europe, Asia, the United States, Canada and New Zealand. It’s understood that the pedophile network shared photos and videos of child abuse via online forums, and in many cases produced the material themselves.

“These men allegedly produced child abuse material for the depraved pleasure of their peers with absolutely no thought to the lasting effects their actions would have on these children,” said AFP Acting Commander Child Protection Operations Christopher Woods.

“Police will allege Operation Arkstone revealed a network of abuse, where the alleged offenders in the forums encouraged and emboldened each other to engage in acts of depravity and abuse of children.”

The accused range from 20 to 48 years old, and include a volunteer soccer coach (30) and a former childcare worker (27). The latter faces 303 charges and is accused of abusing 30 children, including 16 at a childcare centre. His 22-year-old partner was also arrested and faces 123 charges.

Authorities also uncovered alleged bestiality offences, leading to four animals being rescued from two of the offenders’ properties.

Operation Arkstone, which involved a collaboration between the AFP and US Homeland Security, also led to the arrest of three men in the North American states of Pennsylvania, Colorado and Connecticut.

Investigators are still examining evidence acquired as part of the operation, and have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

