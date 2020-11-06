Police Captain Who Said Biden Voters Should Get a ‘Bullet in Their Skull’ Has Been Put on Leave

An Alabama police captain who said Joe Biden voters should get “a bullet in their skull” has been placed on administrative leave.

Capt. Scott Walden of the Flomaton Police Department could face termination for writing the graphic comment under a fellow Trump supporter’s post on Facebook.

“Idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away,” the person commented, to which Walden replied, “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

The comment was screen-shotted and began circulating on social media Wednesday. Walden later deleted the post, but the damage was done. After receiving an undisclosed number of complaints about the captain’s words, the Flomaton Police Department launched an internal investigation and placed the captain on leave.

“The Flomaton Police Department treasures the community’s trust, and this is achieved through transparency regarding public information,” the department said in a statement Thursday evening. “The Flomaton Police Department holds officer’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so. Copies of the comments and complaints have been acquired and retained for Internal Investigations.

Walden later argued online that his comments had been misconstrued, saying he didn’t mean that all Democrats need to be executed, just the ones who commit treason, according to screenshots taken by CBS affiliate WHNT.

“The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal n Democrats,” he wrote. “Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason. So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.”

While Walden can ask for a fair hearing in order to save his job, it may be a bit of a battle. Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant told local media that Walden has had a history of making controversial comments on social media, something he’s warned him about before, and that he personally wants to see him removed from his post.

“That’s what I wanted to do to start with, but by law, I can’t,” the mayor said Thursday.

It’s been a tough few days for some of the president’s most passionate supporters around the country. After a promising start on Election Night, the president’s chances for reelection have dwindled significantly. Supporters in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania have protested outside of counting locations demanding that officials count the ballots properly and fairly, despite there being no evidence of illicit activity in the tallying process.

That hasn’t stopped President Trump from fomenting conspiracy. Thursday evening, Trump took to the White House Briefing Room and spewed lies attempting to delegitimize mail-in ballots as illegal and tried to claim victory in states he continues to lose traction in. As it stands now, Biden is set to officially win the election before the end of the day Friday.