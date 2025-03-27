Police Chief Pooped on the Floor and Stabbed an Officer’s Penis, Cops Claim

Robert Farley was just appointed chief of the North Bergen Police Department in February 2024. However, he’s already being accused of several heinous acts of abusive and inappropriate behavior.

Are you ready for the list of shit this guy (allegedly) did in just about a year on the job? He…

(Allegedly) Exposed himself to coworkers.

(Allegedly) Attempted to spike coworkers’ coffee with Viagra and Adderall.

(Allegedly) Stabbed a fellow officer’s penis with a hypodermic needle.

(Allegedly) Sent sex toys and a Pride flag to an officer’s home.

(Allegedly) Ripped a TV off the wall and smashed it on the ground.

(Allegedly) Tossed firecrackers under officers’ desk chairs.

(Allegedly) Shaved his body hair over a colleague’s desk.

(Allegedly) Took a shit on the floor.

(Allegedly) Smeared eggs on door handles.

(Allegedly) Microwaved hot sauce, the fumes of which spread throughout the office as the hot sauce essentially became pepper spray that so permeated the building that the fire department had to be called in to vent it out.

Farley (allegedly) did enough flagrantly abusive stuff to fill a book—and in only a year! This guy was trying to break the land speed record for insane workplace behavior. The allegations come from multiple officers within the department.

NJ.com reveals that an unnamed town spokesperson called the claims “false and outrageous” and that the Township still has full confidence in Farley’s leadership.

The officers say the toxic and abusive behavior started happening as soon as Farley became police chief after having been with the department for 26 years. Farley is a third-generation police officer, whose grandfather and father both served as deputy chiefs.

Five officers in the department are preparing to sue, alleging that Farley’s actions were part of a broader, toxic work environment that included racial slurs and retaliatory actions against whistleblowers.

The officers say that Farley’s actions have caused emotional distress that has driven some of them to seek psychological support.

The lawyers representing the officers say that things are so bad in that department that they are requesting that the New Jersey State Attorney General’s office “immediately take over the day-to-day operations of the North Bergen Police Department.”