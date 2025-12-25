Police Close Investigation into Controversial Bob Vylan Glastonbury Chants

The U.K. police have decided to call it quits in their criminal investigation of Bob Vylan. Earlier this year, the punk duo yelled out to the crowd, “Death, death to the IDF” in solidarity with Palestine. While the audience and people online have shared their support, it also came with its share of backlash. The U.S. State Department revoked their U.S. Visas and established that they wouldn’t tolerate their actions. “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau says.

Additionally, the police launched an investigation into the punk rappers accordingly. However, now, Bob Vylan won’t face any criminal charges. Recently, the Avon and Somerset Police released a statement saying they wouldn’t be pursuing any further action.

“We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the [Crown Prosecution Service] for any person to be prosecuted,” they wrote. “No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Bob Vylan No Longer Under Criminal Investigation After Anti-IDF Chants

In another statement, Bobby and Bobbie Vylan responded to the end of the investigation. Initially, they found that it was worth celebrating. However, they also argued that the police should’ve never come for them in the first place.

“The arrival of the news that no further action will be taken against any member of Bob Vylan regarding our Glastonbury performance in June 2025 should be something we as a band find celebration in. But the fact is, the criminal investigation of the chant was never warranted in the first place,” the group said. Over the past 6 months, the media and politicians have consistently attacked us for using our art and platform to take a stand against the actions of Israel and its illegal occupying military force.”

Bob Vylan has been firm with their stance the entire time. When asked on the Louis Theroux podcast if they would do it again, they responded with an emphatic yes. Ultimately, they compared their backlash to a drop in the bucket compared to the horrors Palestinians are going through.

“Like what if I was to go to Glastonbury again tomorrow? Yes, I would do it again. I’m not regretful of it,” The Bob Vylan frontman says. “I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays. I’m not regretful of it at all, like the subsequent backlash that I’ve faced. It’s minimal. It’s minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through.”