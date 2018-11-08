Police Confirm ‘Multiple Fatalities’ After a Mass Shooting in California

This article originally appeared on VICE News.

Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting at a bar’s college night in the Thousand Oaks neighbourhood of Los Angeles, police confirmed on Thursday. The shooter is among the dead.

Videos by VICE

Police responded to a call at 11:15PM local time about a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill on 99 Rolling Oaks Dr.

Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buchow confirmed that there were “multiple fatalities”, including the gunman.

Many people were also injured, among them a Ventura County deputy who was shot multiple times. NBC reported that a trail of blood was visible on the street outside the venue.

Read the rest of this article on VICE News.