The UK Wants to Imprison People for Being an ‘Annoyance’. Protesters Aren’t Happy.

The British government’s Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill passed its second reading by 96 votes in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Human rights groups are calling the bill draconian, as it aims to widen police powers and crack down on protest.

In total, 359 MPs voted in favour of the Bill, and 225 against. Conservative MPs voted for the legislation, but some have indicated that they will try to amend it at a later stage, with many unhappy at the anti-protest laws. These include giving police the power to ban protests that have “impact”, and up to a ten-year prison sentence for causing “annoyance”.

Videos by VICE

Controversy around the legislation increased after police arrested attendees at a vigil for Sarah Everard on Saturday. Scenes of police manhandling women were even criticised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he was “deeply disturbed” by them.

As MPs passed the bill on Tuesday, protesters took to the streets outside Parliament, and in Manchester. Photographer Chris Bethell was in Manchester documenting the protest.