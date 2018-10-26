Police find two new bombs targeting Cory Booker and James Clapper

Authorities said they recovered another two suspicious packages Friday morning, one addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and another to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The package addressed to Booker was intercepted at a mail processing facility in Opa-Locka, Florida, which has become a focus of the investigation in recent days, and the package to Clapper was found at a mail sorting facility in midtown Manhattan, and was sent to him care of CNN, where he is a regular contributor.

Images of the device sent to Clapper reveal it was sent in a padded manilla envelope with six stamps and printed address labels, just like the other 10 packages sent earlier this week.

JUST IN: We now have photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper found at mail facility on 52nd Street in Midtown, Manhattan. Read more: https://t.co/U3ClGMvr63 pic.twitter.com/IAxVqunfzE — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) October 26, 2018

Clapper, speaking on CNN Friday morning, said he expected to be a target based on the other people who were mailed packages this week. “I’m not surprised, and in some sense, relieved,” Clapper said. “My wife and I are away from home and my neighbors have been retrieving my mail.” Clapper said this has been a great source of concern for him, but not one that would change his stance.

“This is not going to silence [Trump’s] administration’s critics,” Clapper said, echoing comments made by former CIA director John Brennan on Thursday.

Authorities say that the packages intercepted on Friday had all the hallmarks of the earlier packages, which were confirmed to contain what authorities have classified as “crude but functional” pipe bombs. So far, nobody has been hurt, and it’s not clear whether the devices were sophisticated enough to detonate at all.

In the last 24 hours, authorities have zeroed in on Opa-Locka, where some of the other packages have passed through. So far, all of the packages have also listed Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, as the return address on the envelopes.

Like the other eight high-profile targets this week, both Booker and Clapper have been outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, and targets of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros was the first to receive a package after someone dropped it off in the mailbox of his home in Katonah, New York Monday. Also targeted were the Clintons, Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan (also care of CNN), actor Robert De Niro, and former Attorney General Eric Holder. California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and former Vice President Joe Biden were also both targeted twice.

