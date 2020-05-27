Police Fired Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Justice for George Floyd: ‘They Treated Him Worse Than They Treat Animals’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Minneapolis police fired tear gas and bean bag rounds at thousands of demonstrators who gathered outside a police station to protest the death of George Floyd.

Simmering community anger boiled over into violence Tuesday night even after the city announced that the four officers involved had been fired. The protesters and Floyd’s family and are now demanding that the officers be charged with murder.

“They treated him worse than they treat animals,” Philonise Floyd, the deceased man’s brother, told CNN on Tuesday night. “They took a life — they deserve life.”

"He didn't deserve what happened to him," says Tera Brown, cousin of George Floyd, who said he couldn't breathe as a police officer used a knee to hold him down by the neck. Brown said the four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death should be "charged with murder."

Floyd died Monday after a police officer sat with his knee jammed into his neck for several minutes while Floyd struggled, moaned, and told the officer “I can’t breathe.” A bystander’s footage of the incident, posted to social media Monday night, sparked nationwide outrage and led to the protests Tuesday evening.



Thousands of protesters initially gathered at the location where Floyd was detained by the police and marched peacefully to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct. There, the peaceful march descended into chaos as protesters and riot police clashed.

Protesters broke the glass front door of the station and defaced the building and police vehicles with graffiti.

Some protesters climbed on top of the building while others threw bottles and rocks at police officers in riot gear.

Police shooting more tear gas and marking rounds. Guy next to me got nailed w marker from across the street. Truck drove full speed into a bunch of carts and protestors rushed it. Vehicle drove off dragging a cart down Lake.

The police responded by firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs at protesters.

A lot of tear gas spent tonight

Andy Mannix, a reporter with the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune, tweeted that he had been hit in the thigh with a rubber bullet.

Seeing some folks debating what I was hit with. It's not a marking round, at least there was no color residue on my clothes. Plastic base, squishy end

Don't know if it's rubber or another kind of less lethal round. pic.twitter.com/i7MdjkHtC3 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder did not immediately respond to questions on Wednesday morning about whether anyone was arrested or injured during the protest.

The scene at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

The department said in a statement Tuesday that after Floyd got out of the car he was sitting in, “he physically resisted officers” before they handcuffed him. However, CCTV footage of the arrest obtained by ABC suggests this was not the case.

Remember how the cops said George Floyd was "resisting" officers when they put him in handcuffs? Well, that was a fucking lie.

The four officers, who have not been formally identified, are cooperating with the investigation into Floyd’s death, according to the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.

“Our officers are fully cooperating,” the union head, Lt. Bob Kroll, told local media. “We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner’s report.”

Hennepin County officials have said it could take at least three weeks to determine exactly how Floyd died.

Cover: Milk drains from the face of a protester who had been exposed to percussion grenades and tear gas outside the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)