Police in Los Angeles Arrested a Heavily Armed Man Heading for the Gay Pride Parade

A heavily armed man who said he was heading to a gay pride parade in Los Angeles was arrested early on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Garcetti, speaking at the opening of the LA Pride Festival, expressed his horror at the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday and said it appeared the arrest near Los Angeles was unrelated to the Florida attack, in which 50 people were killed and 53 injured.

Garcetti pledged that the Los Angles festival would proceed.

He said the arrest occurred after a tip from a suspicious resident. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the arrest was made by Santa Monica police and that the FBI was assisting in the investigation.



According to law enforcement officials cited by the Los Angeles Times, a search of the suspect’s car turned up several weapons, ammunition and explosive powder.

Santa Monica Police declined to comment on the incident and referred calls to the FBI, as did the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, which also assisted in the arrest.

