Following the evacuation of more than 12,000 fans from Don Toliver’s Manchester concert on November 22, 2026, investigators are considering a possible link to several robberies that night. An “unknown substance” released into the crowd at the Co-Op Live venue left 90 people with respiratory symptoms and eye irritation.

Greater Manchester Police received nine separate reports of jewelry stolen during the concert. According to a statement from officials, “detectives are exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked.”

Videos by VICE

Allegedly, there have been similar reports at two other European Don Toliver concerts. Assistant Chief Constable Tom ​Harding said they would speak with European law enforcement to learn the details of those reports.

“We maintain our belief that, based on the information available to us now, there is no wider ongoing risk to the public,” Harding said in a statement.

As Greater Manchester Police previously stated, “Enquiries are underway into what the substance is and what caused the incident.” Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker also stated that police would “begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about.”

Police Investigate Possible Link Between Robberies and Unknown Substance at Don Toliver Show

Initial reports speculated that the substance could have been tear gas. But recent reports indicate that it has not yet been identified. Exposed concertgoers received treatment for breathing and eye irritation, with only one person going to the hospital for further assessment.

Meanwhile, Don Toliver had a show scheduled in London on November 23, the day after the incident. That show was rescheduled for December 15, and Toliver continues on the UK/EU leg of his Nitrous Tour.

Several concertgoers evacuated from the show spoke with local news outlets about their experience. According to one fan, the lights suddenly came up in the venue and they saw Toliver “rushed off stage”. Then, there was a “horrible smell” and people were “choking”.

“I saw a lot of people streaming out and you go into this panic mode and you see a lot of people running out of the venue,” they told BBC Radio Manchester. “It was just really distressing scenes and not something you want to see.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images