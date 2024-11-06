Police Investigating Jason Kelce’s Viral Altercation With Penn State Fan

Warning: This story contains a homophobic slur.

The fallout from Jason Kelce’s phone incident isn’t over yet. After the NFL alum smashed a heckler’s phone, Penn State Police are considering the investigation into the altercation ongoing.

Videos by VICE

In the crime log from Nov. 2, one entry reads that an “officer observed a visitor damaging personal property.” It lists the potential offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

A public information officer for the department confirmed to the Associated Press that the entry was in reference to the Kelce incident. The officer noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Video of the shocking incident went viral over the weekend. It showed the former Philadelphia Eagles player walking through a crowd of Penn State fans ahead of the school’s football game against Ohio State.

At one point, a Penn State fan got Kelce’s attention by yelling, “Kelce, how’s it feel [that] your brother’s a f***** [for] dating Taylor Swift.”

Kelce did not take kindly to the remark about Travis Kelce’s relationship with the pop star. He stormed over to the heckler, tore the phone out of his hands, and threw it on the ground, before walking away.

Jason Kelce’s Apology

Kelce apologized for his reaction to the homophobic slur during Monday Night Football coverage.

“I think everybody has seen on social media what happened this week. Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place,” he said. “I’m not proud of it.”

“In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I really don’t,” Kelce continued.” I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.”

Kelce concluded, “The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule. That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”