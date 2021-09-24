Police Investigating Murder of Sabina Nessa Release New CCTV Images

Police in London investigating the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa have released new CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

The images show the man walking in Pegler Square, southeast London, on the evening Nessa was attacked on Friday September the 17th, as well as a silver vehicle they believe the man had access to.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone who recognises the man and vehicle to get in contact immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Jordan said: “We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.”

Sabina Nessa. Photo: Family handout

Nessa is suspected to have been killed as she walked through Cator Park in southeast London on the way to see a friend at a nearby pub, at about 8.30PM last Friday. Her body was found nearby the following day.

Yesterday afternoon, officers also arrested a man aged 38 in Lewisham on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A vigil is being held in Pegler Square this evening by Reclaim These Streets, which campaigned on women’s safety following the murder of 33-year-old Londoner Sarah Everard.