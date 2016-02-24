Police Investigating Tumblr That Discussed Stabbing Spree Prior to School Attack

A Dunbarton High School stabbing victim is taken away by stretcher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Salvatore Sacco

Durham police are investigating a Tumblr account that appears to be created by a Pickering, Ontario, Canada student who discusses harming her classmates, in connection to Tuesday’s mass stabbing at Dunbarton High School.

A 14-year-old girl was charged Wednesday with several counts of assault and possession of a dangerous weapon following the incident, which left five students and two staff members injured, according to a police news release. None of the injuries were life threatening, however four victims were sent to hospital.

On Tumblr, the student states her intentions to go on a school stabbing spree, muses about wishing she had a gun, and frequently discusses suicide. She also references the infamous Luka Magnotta murder video. A comic strip posted to the blog depicts one person stabbing another after reading hateful messages online.

Photos of the blog creator match the Facebook profile pictures of a teenage girl at Dunbarton, although police have not confirmed she is the suspect in the case.

David Selby, spokesman for Durham police, told VICE investigators are looking into the blog.

“We’re well aware of this blog,” he said. “We’ve had dozens of people forward that information to us.”

He said the suspect remains in custody.

VICE reached out to the Durham District School Board for comment but has not received a response.

