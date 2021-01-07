Police Need Help Identifying Famous QAnon Guy Named Jake Angeli From Arizona

Police are desperately seeking the name of Jake Angeli, a Qanon celebrity who has a Wikipedia page and has been the subject of dozens of local, national, and international news articles in the last 24 hours and over the last several months that have named him and given numerous biographical details about him.

Angeli, the shirtless “Qanon Shaman” who at Wednesday’s raiding of the Capitol wore a fur hat and bull horns, took a photo at the Dais, and featured in hundreds of news media photos, has given interviews with local, national, and international media. The Arizona Republic identified him like this: “Among the supporters of President Donald Trump who mobbed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, one—unmistakable in his fur, horned hat and painted face—was Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter who has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year.”

Google News shows 147,000 results for “Jake Angeli,” the vast majority of which do seem to name Angeli, the person that D.C. police cannot identify. Nonetheless, Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police are offering up to $1,000 to anyone enterprising enough to identify this mysterious person, according to Wanted posters they put out Thursday.



“Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” the agency said, adding that this mystery person named Jake Angeli who lives in Arizona is wanted for Unlawful Entry. “The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.”