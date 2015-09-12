Police Resistance at the Gateway: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 2)

The Hungarian-Serbian border has become a gateway into Europe for thousands of refugees and migrants, but as European leaders squabble over the best way to solve the crisis, police authorities have tried to block their route.

Unable to push forward, frustration and exhaustion begin to take their toll on the migrants. The Hungarian authorities insist that people should go to the local detention camps, where they are fingerprinted, registered, and processed within the country’s asylum system. Tensions soon rise.

In desperation, some migrants try to circumvent police lines and cross the border on foot, or by paying taxi drivers hundreds of euros to drive them to Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

VICE News speaks with refugees caught on the border, prevented from continuing their journey into Europe by the police.

