Police Reveal Whether Lil Baby Is Connected to Suspects in Shooting of NFL Star

During a Super Bowl party earlier this year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot in the ankle. Speculation surfaced in the aftermath that Lil Baby might’ve been connected due to an altercation earlier in the evening. However, after a new report, police didn’t connect him with any of the actions that took place that night.

According to KQED, authorities have arrested four people in connection with the shooting of Keion White. 35-year-old Curtis Green, 36-year-old Gregory Walker, 36-year-old Antoine Washington, and 38-year-old Marquis Davis were all arrested in Atlanta and different parts of California.

Videos by VICE

It’s currently unclear what roles Davis and Washington played in the incident. Green was released from custody because his charges were all misdemeanors, one of which was carrying a firearm. However, Walker was charged with assault with a semi-automatic weapon, a felony charge. He’s being held without bail. Police didn’t make any connections between Lil Baby and the shooting of Keion White.

According to Police Chief Derrick Lew, the investigation “expanded rapidly”, with search warrants spanning all over California and into Atlanta, Georgia. “It involved over 50 search warrants and assistance from over 250 law enforcement personnel,” he said in a press conference.

Lil Baby Not Involved in The Shooting of 49ers Defensive End Keion White

Walker’s attorney Jeff Wozniak stressed his client’s innocence and that such a shooting isn’t reflective of his character. “Mr. Walker is a family man, a longshoreman, a union member,” he said. “We’re gonna show that he’s innocent, get him back to his family.”

Despite this, authorities displayed a litany of guns and drugs seized during their investigation. According to the outlet, they found 15 pounds of drugs, thousands of dollars, and three firearms during the proceedings.

With Lil Baby no longer connected to the shooting of Keion White, he’s busy collaborating with YouTuber, philanthropist, and multi-millionaire MrBeast on Pharrell production. On a remix of his hit song “Dead Fresh”, the YouTuber actually stepped to the mic to brag about his money and his good work behind the scenes.

“Richest rapper on the scene, call me Mr. Lean,” MrBeast raps on the Lil Baby track. “30 million pounds of trash, we got that ocean clean/Take a minute, feel the breeze, it’s 20 million trees.”

It’s exactly as jarring as you might imagine. Check it out down below, if you dare:

Mr. Beast linked up with Lil Baby for his remix of “Dead Fresh” 😭 pic.twitter.com/zDDjxMNy28 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 30, 2026

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage