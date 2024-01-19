Police Seize $600K Worth of Drugs and Lego Collection From Victorian Man

Victorian Police have confiscated the Lego collection of a Morwell man after uncovering $600,000 worth of drugs in his possession.

Police from Fawkner’s Divisional Response Unit executed raids of five different properties across the state before arresting a 45-year-old man in Victoria’s south-east yesterday.

In their raids, they seized 34kg of iodine, 32kg of hypophosphorous acid, a chemical used to produce methylamphetamine and 180kgs of the GHB-like chemical, 1,4-butanediol.

Fawkner Divisional Response Unit Detective Acting Sergeant Brad Hobbs said in a statement that offenders who import this sedative, do so to “sell it at enormous profit but also with enormous community harm”.

“Overwhelmingly what users believe is GHB is actually 1,4-butanediol,” he said.

“The drug can be unpredictable and the difference between survival and a fatal overdose can be very small. There is absolutely no safe amount to ingest — that’s why we’re committed to removing it from unintended hands.”

Police said that the amount of iodine and hypophosphorus acid imported has the potential to make around 20kg of methylamphetamine, which is worth around $2 million.

Throughout their raids, police also seized illegal steroids, methylamphetamine, a handgun, ammunition, an extendable baton and three digital devices.

Items believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of the crime, including 74 boxes of Lego, a Rolex watch, and four Breitling watches, were taken.

The offender is facing ten charges, including trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence, three counts of committing an indictable offence on bail, and two counts of dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime.

He is expected to appear in Latrobe Magistrates’ Court today.

