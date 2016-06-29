Police Strike Ahead of Rio 2016 After Authorities Cut Budgets and Delay Salaries

Civil police in Rio De Janeiro staged a strike on Monday, after the authorities cut departmental budgets and delayed payment of officers’ salaries.

The Guardian reports that the security forces in Rio are facing serious financial difficulties, mere weeks before the city is meant to host the Olympic Games. This comes after Rio’s acting governor, Francisco Dornelles, declared a state of financial emergency, and warned the government of a “total collapse in public security, health, education, transport and environmental management.”

Videos by VICE

Brazil is currently suffering a crippling economic recession, as well as widespread political turmoil precipitated by the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. It has reportedly left Rio’s police force struggling to provide staff with basic necessities, including stationary, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

READ MORE: Rivaldo Tells Tourists to Stay Away From Rio Olympics

In addition, helicopters have now been grounded and over half of police cars left in their bays in an attempt by authorities to save on fuel. Nonetheless, Olympic officials insist that the ongoing crisis won’t affect security at the Games.

Striking police officers picketed Rio’s main airport on Monday, some of them brandishing a sign which read: “Welcome To Hell: Police and firefighters don’t get paid, whoever comes to Rio De Janeiro will not be safe”.

Meanwhile, Governor Dornelles told Rio’s O Globo newspaper that fuel supplies might only hold out for another week. He added: “How will people feel protected in the city without security? We can host a great Olympics but, unless certain steps are taken, it can be a total failure, too.”