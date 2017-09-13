Polish Death Metal Band Decapitated Accused of Gang Rape

The four members of Polish death metal band Decapitated, who were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a show in Spokane, Washington, are also suspected of sexually assaulting her on their tour bus. The news was reported by the Associated Press, who accessed court documents made public on Monday.



Those documents said the woman and her friend had been invited to Decapitated’s tour bus after their show at The Pin on August 31, and that the assault occurred in the bathroom of the bus. The woman’s friend said that she witnessed the members of the band committing the assault. “She saw in the mirror and out of the corner of her eye each of the band members taking turns raping her,” the documents said.

Videos by VICE

The woman said a band member helped her get dressed and carried her off of the bus. She called several family members before dialling 911. The woman was later taken to a hospital. Court documents say that she had injuries consistent with being restrained.

All four members of the band—Michal Lysejko, 31; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30—are being held in a Los Angeles County jail. After appearing in a Los Angeles court yesterday, they will be extradited to Spokane within 30 days.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

