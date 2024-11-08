polish-funeral-home-apologizes-after-corpse-falls-out-of-hearse-in-traffic

A funeral home in Stalowa Wola, Poland, had to issue an apology for making a tiny oopsie. The funeral home’s hearse was transporting a body when the body fell out of the hearse and into traffic.

The AP article I’m sourcing this from is getting it’s information on an original report from Poland, so I think something got lost in translation. Here’s what I mean: the next part of the story involves a guy who was supposedly driving at the time the body fell out of the hearse. The article then mentions that “he noticed a sheet covering his car window.” Does that mean the sheet over took his car window as he was driving, obscuring his view and making it impossible for him to drive? I don’t know. The article doesn’t detail any of that.

It goes on to say that as this sheet slid off, the guy was startled to see a corpse just lying in the road, as one would be. He assumed he had hit it at first until he stopped to assess the situation and realized this person was too dead to have been just killed. And if corpse fell out of the hearse, it was probably too well dressed for a common street corpse.

Local Polish media showed off an image of the dead body just sitting on a pedestrian crossing after it had slipped off of the hearse because even in death none of us gets an ounce of dignity. The funeral company that owned the hearse from which the dead man collapsed out of it into traffic like some kind of 90s slapstick comedy has its self a very funny name that has to be yet another lost-in-translation thing because why would you name your funeral company Hades Funeral Services? Might as well name your crematorium business something like “Burn in Hell Crematorium.”

Well, Hades Funeral Services apologized profusely for the horrific incident, saying that they deeply regret the incident as it was not their fault necessarily but a technical failure of the electrical tailgate lock in the hearse. The company added that they apologize to “all those who were disappointed and upset by this event.”