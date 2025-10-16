These Plant-Powered Hemp Products Have Your Back for All Occasions 

I can’t think of a better name for a wellness brand rooted in compassion than Polite.

This brand is currently revamping their THC formula for the regulated 21+ markets, but is alive and well in the hemp space, making their tinctures, topicals, and gummies available across the country. With a product line spanning various needs and consumption preferences, Polite is a solid choice for anyone looking to boost their daily (or nightly) experiences.

As much as I love the highs different weed products can bring, I can also appreciate a product that’s meant to support your more responsible activities. That’s why Polite’s versatile product lineup is so useful. Their products range from promoting more restful sleep to boosting the body’s natural immunity.

(Note: While the brand was first launched by experts in cannabinoid therapy and integrative medicine and research, none of the product claims have been evaluated by the FDA.)

Tinctures for every need

I’m not a huge fan of tinctures because I typically don’t love the oiliness, but I’ll still use them from time to time. When I tried Polite’s different tincture options, I was pleasantly surprised by the well-paired botanical flavors packed into every dropper.

Here’s my breakdown of each option:

Relief aid: As the name suggests, this one’s meant to support your body from the aches and pains life hands over. My first thought when I tried it was, “dang, this actually tastes nice.” I’m a huge turmeric and ginger fan, so the use of both of these root’s oils was a nice, flavorful surprise.

Each serving (one dropper) contains 50 mg CBD, 10mg CBG, and 2 mg of THC. I used this for a few days and while I didn’t feel all of my aches and pains melt away, I did feel like my more stubborn chronic issues had eased up a bit. For me, that’s a win.

Daily defense: Formulated to “strengthen your internal systems and get back to homeostasis when you’re feeling worn down or imbalanced,” this tincture was also surprisingly pleasant to use.

The frankincense provides a warm, woodsy flavor and feel that makes for a nice, smooth experience. This formulation includes ashwagandha, an evergreen shrub suggested to help with stress and anxiety, in sesame oil (which adds to its unique but pleasant flavor.) As far as its cannabinoid content, this tincture includes 20 mg of CBD, 20 mg of CBG, and 1.3 mg of THC per one-dropper serving.

Ease your mind: A tincture meant to lift my spirits during times of turmoil? Sold. This one’s primarily flavored by lemon balm leaf extract, providing a bright and refreshing dosing experience. This formulation includes 26 mg of CBD, 17 mg of CBG, 1.3 mg of THC, and kava root extract.

I used this tincture for a few days in a row before starting my work day, and while I can’t pinpoint any exact effects, I did notice a bit of a boost in productivity. Considering my most obvious sign of anxiety and stress during work is feeling frozen and unable to get stuff done, I’d say that’s a good sign.

Rest well: Like the previously mentioned tincture, this one also contains kava root extract. This time, it’s paired with peppermint leaf oil for a tingly, cooling flavor experience. With 25 mg of CBD, 10 mg of CBN, 1.25 mg of THC, and 0.45 mg of other minor cannabinoids, this blend is smooth and relaxing to help lull you into a restful sleep.

I generally have a high tolerance to most cannabinoids, but I have to give this tincture credit for one of my better night’s sleep in a while. I took a generous dose about an hour before bed and woke up surprised to have slept a full eight hours with few disruptions, including my cats invading all of my personal space.

My overall verdict? If you’re someone who prefers natural formulations, including flavor profiles built from plants and herbs, these tinctures are a great fit. While I think each tincture could be beneficial on its own, I also see why some people prefer to stock up on all of the options.

They really feel like a little, discreet friend who is available for support when you need it, be it to get through a tough day or to sleep through a full night. I can see these hanging out in my bag in case I need a quick pick-me-up to feel more equipped to handle the day or night.

Rest well gummies

Polite currently offers one gummy option, a variation of its rest well formula. Each gummy contains 15 mg of CBD, 10 mg of CBN, 5 mg of CBD, 10 mg of 5-HTP, and 3 mg of melatonin. (They brought in the big guns for this.) While there are always other factors possible, I have to credit this gummy for a dang good night of sleep–the kind where you don’t wake up until the alarm goes off.

The texture is soft and smooth, and though marketed as mango flavored, I did not pick up on that. Still, it’s sweet and delicious, with just a hint of earthy hemp flavor.

Topicals

I love topical weed products because they can, at times, target pain like no other option. As someone who uses a THC-heavy topical, I went into using these with a healthy dose of skepticism. Here’s what I left with:

Cooling recovery: Loaded with menthol, sweet orange, eucalyptus, and arnica, this roll-on topical smells delightful on each open. The regular size roll-on contains 440 mg of CBD, 60 mg of THC, 50 mg of CBG, and 10 mg of CBN. I rolled it liberally over my shoulders and back, which were sore from recent workouts (and life).

I love that the product is not excessively greasy and truly provides a cooling sensation within a few minutes of application. I can’t say it fully eliminated soreness or aches, but it certainly provided a sense of relief and took a figurative weight off my shoulders. This would be great for anyone looking to get ahead of aches and pains after a long day on their feet.

Polite Hemp Cooling Recovery Topical

Warming relief: Like the cooling topical, this one is not particularly greasy or heavy. But it does boast a delightful spiced aroma from the menthol, camphor, clove, lavender, and arnica. It has the same cannabinoid lineup as the Cooling Relief stick, but with warming ingredients that I prefer for stubborn aches and pains. I love the warm sensation that comes on after a few minutes and found the mild relief to last at least a few hours.

The topicals are smooth and soothing, making a great option for anyone who needs a little extra support to get through life’s aches and pains.