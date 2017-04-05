Political Force Britney Spears Has Singlehandedly Delayed an Israeli Party Primary

Britney Spears loves democracy. Last February, she met with the Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and later in the year, she had a resounding message for her fans in Las Vegas:

You want universal healthcare? You want proper funding for proper education? YOU BETTER VOTE, BITCH.

Anyway I digress, because despite being a fan of the democratic process, Britney has actually singlehandedly thrown it into disarray in Israel, due to an issue with one of her upcoming concerts. It happens that the show was due to take place on 3rd July – the same day as the primary for the Israeli Labour Party – but for the singular arrival of Ms Spears, it has been rescheduled for the following day. And you thought your fave was iconic.

Though, as Jerusalem Online reports, the official line does not name Britney, and simply states that the change has taken place due to a “major event” in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park (which would presumably cause disruption in the centre of the city, meaning that party members would have difficulty getting to polling stations) I’m happy to wager otherwise. More realistically, the Israeli Labour Party is simply concerned that Brit will whip Tel Aviv up into such a frenzy of feeling itself that it’d forget all about the sanctity of the vote, and/or have her elected as a leader there and then.

