Politicians Aren’t Paying Enough Attention to the Student Debt Crisis

If you’re a millennial, you know that student loan debt is a crippling, widespread issue—and while young people want to talk about it, the majority of older policymakers seem to be choosing to ignore it. Instead, they’re focusing their attention on the national debt, tacitly framing it as more important than the personal debt burdening countless young folks—and that’s a serious problem. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, VICE’s Harry Cheadle and Matt Taylor discuss Matt’s recent article about the issue, exploring why legislators aren’t talking nearly enough about the student loan debt crisis.

