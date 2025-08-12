Polk’s Heavily Updated Atrium Speakers Make a Loud Entrance

To basically no fanfare, Polk Audio has updated its long-running Atrium line of all-weather, outdoor speakers without even a cursory press release. For bringing better sound to your patio or home pool, the new Atriums feature a few significant upgrades.

four sizes, a lot of different prices

The Atriums’ new Speed-Lock system makes mounting them outdoors quicker and easier. As Polk puts it, it allows for “easy, safe one-handed installations and no-slip setting of the speaker angle.”

Like the mounting brackets and speaker grills, the tweeters are aluminum in order to ward off rust from moisture. Stainless steel hardware for the brackets also adds rust resistance.

There are four entries in Polk’s Atrium series of outdoor speakers: Atrium 4, Atrium 5, Atrium 6, and Atrium 8 SDI. If you’re wondering why there’s no Atrium 7, it’s because Polk discontinued it and it’s no longer a part of the lineup.

Pricing is, frankly, all over the place right now when you go off-site of Polk’s own online store. The Atrium 4 retails for $225, but you can already score it for $199 per pair on Amazon.

The Atrium 5 is on a great deal at $229 per pair, considering those would cost you $325 at full price. The Atrium 6 is reliably $425, and the only one of the four new Atriums I see going for its full retail price and not a penny less.

Then there’s the big ‘un Atrium 8 SDI for $173, although this deal seems like it isn’t long for this world. Amazon’s got the “limited time deal” sticker up on this one, but only for the white one.

If you prefer black, or if you miss out on the limited-time deal, you can get a black Atrium 8 SDI for $192, which is still a lot less than its regular $275 price. The SDI stands for single/dual input, meaning that you can use the Atrium 8 SDI as a single speaker or pair two of them for stereo sound.