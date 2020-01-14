Pollo Guisado Quesadilla Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the pollo guisado:

1 ½ pounds|700 grams chicken thighs

1 tablespoon sazon

1 ½ limes, juiced

1 ½ cups|355 ml sofrito

¼ cup|60 ml safflower oil

½ can chipotle in adobo

1 (15-ounce|376-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 tablespoon rum

for the quesadillas:

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

1 (14-ounce|400-gram) ball Oaxacan cheese, thinly sliced

canola oil, for cooking

Directions

Make the pollo guisado: Season the chicken all over with the sazon. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until lightly golden, 6 minutes. Squeeze in the lime juice and the sofrito. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 5 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until thick, about 10 minutes. Set aside and slightly shred the chicken. Keep warm. To make the quesadillas, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Spread some pollo guisado on one tortilla and place in the cast-iron skillet. Top with some cheese and another tortilla and cook until golden, 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a cutting board, cut into wedges, and serve.

