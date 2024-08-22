‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik Is Coming to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

US Gymnastics is having a moment right now, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Netflix announced the return this fall of its Simone Biles docuseries, which follows the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

And now, viral pommel horse gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik will be parlaying his newfound fame into a spot on ABC’s Dancing WIth the Stars, set to air in the fall. The 25-year-old appeared on Good Morning America to bask in the excitement.

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics,” Nedoroscik said. “Maybe a backflip or handstand.”

He will be the first male gymnast to appear on the dancing competition. His goal for this season is just “to have fun with it.” The rest of the Season 33 cast will be revealed on September 4.

Nedoroscik was one of the stars for Team USA at this month’s Olympics, where he took home a bronze medal on the pommel horse (of course) and was a part of the bronze medal-winning team final. He arrived on GMA proudly donning both of his medals.

During the competition, he went viral for his extreme calm and Clark Kent-like transition from glasses-wearing bystander to competitor. George Stephanopolous even asked him about it during his appearance on GMA—he said he was focusing on breathing exercises.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Will Dancing With The Stars fans see that tactic on the show? He didn’t rule it out, “Actually, I do think so. It’s kind of what I do to calm myself down, so I’ll probably be doing that on the dance floor.”

Olympians have fared very well in the competition over the years. Speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, figure skaters Kristi Yamaguchi and Adam Rippon, and gymnasts Shawn Johnson and Lauri Hernandez all won the show.

Nedoroscik will hope to follow suit later this year and secure the gold medal in this competition.