POND Are Back With the Spacey, Eight-Minute-Long Epic “Burnt out Star”

Lauded Freo freaks POND are back with “Burnt out Star”, a jammy, spacey new epic. An eight-minute-long freakout, it’s the first new track we’ve heard from the five-piece since last year’s The Weather. “Burnt out Star” arrives alongside news that the band will be going on a Very Large North American tour, beginning at Desert Daze festival in California, where their compatriots Tame Impala will also be performing. Listen to “Burnt out Star” below:

